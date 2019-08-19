Multiple Newberry roads are still closed after weekend storms
NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Newberry County utilities officials say multiple roads are still blocked after the storms over the weekend.
Here is the list of roads still closed this morning:
Newberry Police say these areas are barricaded and asks people to not move or go around the barricades.
Officials also say over 100 customers are currently without power, especially in areas like Berry Street, Circle Drive and Garden Circle.
According to authorities, they have multiple crews working to restore power this morning.
If you need any assistance with storm-related damages, please call the Red Cross at (803) 540-1200.