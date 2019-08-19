Multiple Newberry roads are still closed after weekend storms

NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Newberry County utilities officials say multiple roads are still blocked after the storms over the weekend.

Here is the list of roads still closed this morning:

Calhoun Street from Martin Street to Johnstone Street

Johnstone Street from Clarkson Avenue to Amelia Street

Harrington Street from Glenn Street to Summer Street

Intersection of Nance and Boundary Street

Newberry Police say these areas are barricaded and asks people to not move or go around the barricades.

Officials also say over 100 customers are currently without power, especially in areas like Berry Street, Circle Drive and Garden Circle.

According to authorities, they have multiple crews working to restore power this morning.

If you need any assistance with storm-related damages, please call the Red Cross at (803) 540-1200.