Traffic Alert: North Main Street reopens after gas leak

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Columbia Fire Department has reopen North Main Street after a gas leak caused the area to close for a couple of hours.

According to the Columbia Fire Department, a few businesses in that area have been closed but no residents were impacted.

TRAFFIC ALERT ????: North Main St is closed at this hour between River Drive & Sunset Drive (3000 block) due to a cut natural gas line. Drivers should seek alternate routes. @ColaFire

— Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) August 19, 2019