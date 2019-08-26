City of Columbia proclaims August 26th as She Did Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) Leaders with the Columbia City of Women initiative are calling for increased visibility of the local accomplishments of women through a city-wide day of observance called She Did Day.

August 26 is celebrated as National Women’s Equality Day commemorating the 1920 certification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, which granted women the right to vote.

Now the City of Columbia is proclaiming August 26th as She Did Day. The public is invited to come out to the proclamation at 2 p.m. at the northwest corner of Gervais Street and Main Street in downtown Columbia.

The conference will be followed by a champagne toast and networking hour at Hall’s Chop House.