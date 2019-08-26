Sumter Police continues recovery efforts for five-year-old Nevaeh Adams

Some family members say they are disappointed in how the search has been carried out

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) —Sumter Police say they have enough forensic evidence to charge Daunte Johnson with the murder of five-year-old Nevaeh Adams.

Adams went missing three weeks ago after her mother, Sharee Bradley, was found murdered in her apartment.

After gathering information over the last three weeks, Sumter Police Chief Russell Roark says the body of five-year-old Nevaeh Adams might be at the landfill off Screaming Eagle Road in Richland County.

“Based on what we know and based on the forensic information that we have, that is the most likely place for her to be because of the fact we searched the dumpsters, the transfer station, and any other forensic information we have received,” Chief Roark said.

Chief Roark says evidence points to Daunte Johnson stabbing Bradley and Adams. Chief Roark said Johnson confessed to disposing of the five-year-old’s remains in a dumpster.

He says his team will continue search efforts in Richland County this week, but says digging through three-week-old garbage will be a challenge since it is tighter and more air-compacted.

Even though officers are still searching, family members say it should not have taken this long for the information to get out.

“I feel like whatever they found it should have been found a long time ago,” said Dupray Adams, the biological father of Nevaeh Adams.

Shortly after Chief Roark finished his report, Adams was joined by family and friends, as well as SC State Chapter President for the National Action Network Elder James Johnson, outside the Sumter Police Department to voice their concerns with the investigation, even saying the FBI should get involved.

Adams and other family members plan to continue their own search efforts in the area around the landfill this week.

“The search still goes on. We’re not going to stop. We don’t want the community to stop no matter what they say. Until they find a body, we’re going to keep searching,” Adams said.

In addition to the two counts of murder, Johnson has also been charged with two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime as well as possession of a stolen vehicle.