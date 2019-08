Lexington Police search for people accused of stealing a trailer

At least two accused of stealing trailer from a business on Augusta Road.

Surveillance image of the suspect's truck involved in a trailer theft on Augusta Road.



LEXINGTON, CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington Police say they’re searching for multiple suspects in a recent trailer theft.

Authorities say at least two people stole a trailer from a business on Augusta Road.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.