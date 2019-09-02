President Trump grants federal disaster aid for SC

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Governor Henry McMaster says President Donald Trump has granted the state’s request for federal disaster aid ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

According to FEMA, emergency declarations supplement State and local or Indian tribal government efforts in providing emergency services, such as the protection of lives, property, public health, and safety, or to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in any part of the United States. The total amount of assistance provided for in a single emergency may not exceed $5 million.

Governor McMaster thanked President Trump in a tweet Monday morning.

Thank you to @realDonaldTrump for your timely attention to South Carolina’s request for a federal disaster declaration. The President has offered his administration’s full support, and he’s delivering. pic.twitter.com/G3mXzaPnXv

— Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) September 2, 2019