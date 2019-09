Animals in SC find shelter in Virginia ahead of Hurricane Dorian

(WOLO) — People aren’t the only ones in need of shelter as Dorian approaches.

The Norfolk, Virginia SPCA has close to three dozen new animals filling their shelter from South Carolina.

Ahead of evacuation orders Beaufort County Animal Services and the Hilton Head Humane Association sent 34 animals to Norfolk as the county prepares to evacuate before Hurricane Dorian’s arrival.