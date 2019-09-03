Deputies: Father of 8-year-old boy killed in Lexington home invasion facing charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — A Lexington father whose child was fatally shot during a home invasion in May is charged in connection with drugs deputies found, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office.

Austin Hanahan, 35, is charged with unlawful conduct to a child, according to arrest warrants. Hanahan is also charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Hanahan turned himself in Tuesday morning, according to deputies. Hanahan spent much of the summer in a hospital receiving treatment for a gunshot wound he sustained during the home invasion plot.

“Hanahan exchanged gunfire that night with someone who we believe conspired with others to steal drugs and cash out of the house,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “We’re still working to identity and locate that other person.”

Hanahan is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center while he awaits a bond hearing.

