Deputies searching for Dollar General armed robbery suspect in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) — Deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding an individual involved in the armed robbery of Dollar General in Orangeburg.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were notified on August 27 of an armed robbery that had taken place at the Dollar General located at the intersection of Rowesville Road and the Highway 21 bypass.

Employees said that around 9:30 p.m. a gunman brandished a weapon wrapped in a blue bandana after entering the discount retailer.

The cashier called for a manager after telling the gunman she couldn’t open the register. The second employee then managed to open the register and dumped the till into a brown backpack the gunman was carrying.

After taking an undetermined amount of money, the gunman then fled on foot toward nearby Kingsdown Road.

The robber is described as a black male wearing a dark colored hoodie and black pants.

If anyone has any information on this individual’s identity, they are urged to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.