COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say one woman is recovering after being shot in a McDonald’s parking lot.

Authorities say the shooting happened on Sunday at the 2900 block of Two Notch Road.

According to investigators, they found a 45-year-old female with a gunshot wound to her cheek.

Officers say she has been treated and released from a local hospital.

Police also say they don’t believe she was the target of the shooting.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.