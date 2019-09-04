RCSD investigating shooting incident on Sunview Circle and Trailwood Lane

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident that happened Wednesday night.

Deputies were called at Sunview Circle and Trailwood Lane at 8 p.m. about someone with a gunshot wound.

The victim told deputies he was out walking when a dark-colored vehicle drove slowly by, then came back around and shot at him, hitting him in the upper body.

The victim was transported to a local hospital.

The incident is under investigation.