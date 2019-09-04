Several Midlands schools, offices closings tomorrow due to Hurricane Dorian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Several schools and offices in the Midlands will closing tomorrow Thursday, September 5 due to inclement weather from Hurricane Dorian.

The following schools will be closed:

Richland School District One

Richland School District Two

Lexington District One

Lexington District Two

Lexington-Richland School District Five

The weather forecast calls for high sustained wind speeds and the possibility of higher wind gusts, which pose potentially unsafe travel conditions for school buses and other vehicles, according to the district.

Afterschool programs and activities that were scheduled for Thursday, including athletics games and practices, are canceled.

The district’s College and Career Fair, which was scheduled for Thursday at the Carolina Coliseum, has been postponed.

Officials will continue to monitor weather conditions and stay in communication with local and state emergency preparedness officials.

If any changes to school/work schedules are deemed necessary for Friday, they will be announced as soon as possible.