White Knoll student charged after shooting threat, deputies say

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) — A White Knoll Middle School student is charged after making a threatening statement on social media.

The seventh-grader is charged with making threats to harm a school student and third-degree assault and battery. Police say he was involved in a fight on Wednesday morning with another student.

The student will appear in Lexington County Family Court at a later date.