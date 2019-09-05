Here are the ways to report an outage

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – To report utility outage call:

Dominion Energy: 888-333-4465

Duke Energy: 800-769-3766

Fairfield Electric: 800-499-7862

Mid-Carolina Electric Cooperative: The best way to report your outage is through TextPower. To register, text “MCEC” to 85700. After registration, just text “OUT” to 85700 to report an outage. You can also reach us by phone at 888-813-7000 or 803-749-6444.

Santee Cooper: 888-769-7688

Tri-County Electric Cooperative

Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities: 803-268-4100

Don’t see your electric company click here for a full list of electric providers for South Carolina.

Report #PriceGouging to the Office of the South Carolina Attorney General

803-737-3953

pricegouging@scag.gov

Please note the following details:

-Time, Place and Name of Business

-Price you paid and prices nearby

-Take pictures of receipts

-Provide you name and contact