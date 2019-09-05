Rules of the road as Hurricane Dorian blows through SC

Columbia,SC (WOLO)— As Hurricane Dorian continues its path in the coastal regions of South Carolina, AAA wants to remind anyone planning to get behind the wheel to avoid driving through flooded waters.

Tiffany Wright, AAA Carolinas spokesperson says,

“Water is one of the most deadly components of major storms and unfortunately isn’t taken seriously enough,” said Tiffany Wright, AAA Carolinas spokesperson. “Many motorists have a false sense of security behind the wheel when they encounter heavy rainfall and flooding but they shouldn’t. Just a few inches of water can turn a vehicle into a boat, and could put lives in danger.”

AAA suggests all drive adhere to the driving tips they provided if you happen to run into flooded or rising waters on the roads:

Visibility While Driving : If you can’t see the edges of the road or other vehicles at a safe distance while driving during wet weather, pull off the road as far as you can and wait for the rain to ease up. Make sure to turn on emergency flashers to alert other drivers.

Slow Down and Leave Room : Slowing down during wet weather driving can be critical to reducing a car's chance of hydroplaning, when the tires rise up on a film of water. Drivers should reduce their speed to correspond to the amount of water on the roadway. It is important for motorists to allow ample stopping distance between cars by increasing the following distance of the vehicle in front of them.

Avoid Cruise Control: Never use cruise control in wet conditions. The chances of losing control of your vehicle greatly increase.

Responding to a Skid: Even the most careful drivers can experience skids. If a driver feels their car is about to skid, don't panic and follow these basic steps.

Even the most careful drivers can experience skids. If a driver feels their car is about to skid, don’t panic and follow these basic steps. Continue to look and steer in the direction the driver wants the car to go

Avoid slamming on the brakes to maintain control.

Avoid Standing Water and Flooded Roads at All Times: There is no way to tell how deep standing water is on a flooded road and driving through it can be very dangerous. Flooded roads can cause a vehicle to stall and result in severe damage to the vehicle from:

Avoid Standing Water and Flooded Roads at All Times: There is no way to tell how deep standing water is on a flooded road and driving through it can be very dangerous. Flooded roads can cause a vehicle to stall and result in severe damage to the vehicle from:

Warping brake rotors

Loss of power steering

Short in electrical components

Vehicle Stalls in Flooded Areas: DO NOT remain in the car. Adhere to the following steps:

Vehicle Stalls in Flooded Areas: DO NOT remain in the car. Adhere to the following steps: If your vehicle shuts down while in standing water, do not try to restart it. That could cause more water to enter the engine and could cost thousands to repair.

Abandon your vehicle as soon as possible and seek higher ground. Flood waters can elevate quickly, sweeping away the vehicle and its occupants. Wright adds,

“As Hurricane Dorian continues to slam the coast and surrounding areas, flooding will be a major concern and although we hear it all the time we can’t stress ‘turn around, don’t drown’ enough,”.