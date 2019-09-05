SUV is stranded on beach in the middle of Hurricane Dorian

(CNN) — It will likely be the image most people remember from Hurricane Dorian.

Police say someone drove this jeep on to the beach last night and guess what, it got stuck.

Authorities say it is too dangerous to try and retrieve it so the bright red SUV will have to take in the sights and sound of the beach until the storm passes, or it gets washed out into the ocean.

Still no word on what will happen to the jeep’s owner once they are located.