McMaster, Hall head to coast as damage assessments continue across S.C.

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — State officials continue to work following Hurricane Dorian, lifting the evacuation order and allowing people to return home.

South Carolina was lucky in that Hurricane Dorian did not impact the state too severely.

“Well it always feels good if you end up missing some major impacts, obviously. We’re in a pretty good place on that. Certainly it was a dangerous storm,” said Kim Stenson, Director of South Carolina Emergency Management Division. “Pending the damage assessment, it doesn’t appear like there’s a lot of residential damage. There’s some roof damage, trees on buildings, that sort of thing.”

Now, county agencies are doing damage assessments to get a better idea of the impact left by Dorian.

“We do have some secondary roads closed all across the state with downed trees,” said South Carolina Department of Transportation Secretary Christy Hall.

With the evacuation order lifted, motorists are advised to be patient as they head home.

“With the reentry process, we do anticipate higher than normal traffic volumes on all of our reentry routes. I-26 in particular, we are anticipating to be slower than normal to get back in,” said Hall.

Crews are working to fix downed power lines and clear trees, as well as fix traffic signals.

“Obviously with this kind of storm we had a lot of signals get affected, so we’re having to go in and do signal restoration work as well,” said Hall.

After the daily conference call on Friday, Governor Henry McMaster and Hall took a helicopter to visit some of the counties impacted the heaviest. They visited Horry, Georgetown and Charleston counties.

Officials said it will take several days until a full damage estimate can be complete, as well as the clean up.

In preparation for any future events, SCEMD officials are asking you to download the SCEMD app, which can help you prepare as well as direct you to a certain evacuation route. You can also use the apps to report damages.