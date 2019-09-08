Man charged with attempted murder after barricade situation in Newberry

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)- The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office have arrested and charged a man with attempted murder after he barricaded himself inside a home with a gun.

The incident happened on Golf View Road in Newberry on Sunday.

According to investigators, a family member called 911 to report he was worried about his step-father would hurt his mother, after the suspect shot a gun in the yard.

Officials say the suspect fired the gun again when deputies arrived, and went back inside with a female hostage.

No one was injured during this incident. The standoff lasted for over three hours.

The State Law Enforcement Division responded to the scene as well.

Authorities say the suspect faces multiple charges which include attempted murder, discharging a firearm and domestic violence.