Man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of tools

Richland Co, SC (WOLO) — – the richland county sheriff’s department is hoping the public can help them identify a man accused of stealing from a home improvement store.

Deputies say the man pictured here walked into the Lowe’s Home Improvement store on Two Notch road August 25-th and stole two welders and a utility mixer totaling nearly two-thousand dollars.

If you recognize this man or have any information on this incident, please call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.