One dead after fiery collision on I-26 west near Exit 169

(Courtesy: @SCDPS_PIO/Twitter) Fatal collision on I-26 west near Exit 169 where a tractor-trailer caught on fire.

(Courtesy: @SCDPS_PIO/Twitter) Troopers blocked I-26 west for hours after fatal collision.

(Courtesy: @SCDPS_PIO/Twitter) Troopers investigating fiery collision on I-26 west.





ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a fiery collision on I-26 west Monday.

Authorities say this incident happened around 4:40 a.m. on I-26 west near Exit 169.

According to investigators, the drivers of a tractor-trailer and another vehicle collided with each other, causing the tractor-trailer to catch on fire.

Troopers say the tractor-trailer driver died on scene, while the other victim was taken to a hospital with injuries.

Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.