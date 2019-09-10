One dead after fiery collision on I-26 west near Exit 169
ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a fiery collision on I-26 west Monday.
Authorities say this incident happened around 4:40 a.m. on I-26 west near Exit 169.
According to investigators, the drivers of a tractor-trailer and another vehicle collided with each other, causing the tractor-trailer to catch on fire.
Troopers say the tractor-trailer driver died on scene, while the other victim was taken to a hospital with injuries.
Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.