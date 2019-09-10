Police: Several people transported to hospital after school bus collides with car near AC Flora High

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — An accident between a school bus and a car on Falcon Drive and Floralwood Drive sent multiple people to the hospital, according to the Forest Acres Police Department.

Officials say on Tuesday, Sept 10 around 3:28 p.m. a car cutoff in front of the school bus causing the collision.

Seven people were transported to the hospital including the two occupants in the vehicle and at least five students, according to officials.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.