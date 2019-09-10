SC Highway Patrol investigating fatal accident on Bluff Road

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) — The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that happened on Bluff Road near the intersection of Key Road on Tuesday night.

Around 8:30 p.m. the driver was traveling West on Bluff Road when they went off the road and tried to over-correct. The driver was then ejected from the car after not wearing a seat belt, according to Master Trooper David Jones.

The identity of the driver has not yet been released by the Richland County Coroner’s Office.