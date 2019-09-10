Westwood High student charged for carrying knives and making school threats, deputies say

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) — A 15-year-old Westwood High School student is charged for carrying a weapon on school property and student threats, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, a school resource officer was alerted by school administrators of a threat that was made by a student to shoot up the school.

The 15-year-old student was pulled aside and questioned this morning about the threats. He admitted making the threats but said it was “just a joke.” During the investigation, the student was found to be in possession of two knives.

The teen was charged and released to his parents.

Westwood’s High School principal, Dr. Cheryl Guy did release a statement to parents regarding the incident.

Dear Westwood High Parents, I’m writing to share information about an investigation into a threat made against our school. First let me reassure you that there is no immediate threat or danger to our school. Hopefully, my email will help prevent the spread of rumors and misinformation and help reassure you that we take school safety very seriously. Yesterday after school, a student reported overhearing another student making a threat against our school. The safety tip led to an investigation that involved interviewing the student who reportedly made the threat. During the investigation, school administrators and School Resource Officers found two knives in the student’s possession. Our school resource officer immediately secured the weapons. No one was harmed prior to or during the investigation. We are following district procedures and board policy in administering disciplinary consequences. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department will be releasing additional information about legal consequences. We are proud of our student for sharing the safety tip with us and appreciate all that our employees, students and parents do to help keep our school a safe place for learning. Remember, our schools are staffed with lots of caring adults, including our school counselors, who are available to help work through issues in a productive way. If you have any questions or concerns about school safety, please contact a school administrator. Sincerely,

Dr. Cheryl Guy

Principal