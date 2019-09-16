Attack on oil processing facilities not impacting SC gas prices, yet

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — An attack over the weekend at one of the world’s largest oil processing facilities has resulted in a crippling effect on key oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, causing oil prices to jump overnight.

Here in the Midlands however, we’ve been fortunate as prices appear to be holding steady for now.

According to Columbiagasprices.com the Midlands average price per gallon is around $2.18 a gallon, only up two cents from a week ago.

The site says the cheapest gas can be found in the Augusta Road, Charleston Highway area with many gas stations offering regular for just over two dollars a gallon.