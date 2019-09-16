Deputies: West Columbia man accused of distributing, smoking marijuana around children

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) — A West Columbia man was arrested after distributing and smoking marijuana in front of his children, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Datrell Graham, 20, is charged with possession of a distribution amount of marijuana and unlawful neglect of a child, according to arrest warrants.

“After getting a search warrant for Graham’s home, investigators found more than 28 grams but fewer than 10 pounds of marijuana, along with scales, packaging materials and guns,” Koon said. “Because he was using drugs in front of two children and allowing them to be in a location where marijuana is stored and sold, deputies charged Graham with child neglect.”

Graham was arrested without incident and transported to the Lexington County Detention Center. He has since been released from jail on bond.