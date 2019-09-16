Reward still being offered in 7 year old near deadly hit and run

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Seven years ago today, Columbia police say a woman’s life was changed forever when she was struck by a car in a hit and run.

Investigators say Lindsay Bires, a nurse, was standing outside of what was then Palmetto Health Richland Hospital taking a break when she was hit by a car.

According to police, the car that hit her was a white, compact car and the driver did not stop.

Bires was seriously injured so severely her family says she barely survived.

A $25 thousand dollar reward for information leading to an arrest is still being offered in this case.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.