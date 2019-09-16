Suspect arrested for fatal hit and run on U.S. Highway 321

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County deputies say one man is arrested after being accused of causing a fatal hit and run on U.S. Highway 321.

Authorities say Royce Kopacz, Jr., 54, is charged with felony hit and run resulting in death and additional charges.

Officials say this incident happened Saturday on U.S. Highway 321 near Garners Terrace around 7 p.m.

According to investigators, Kopacz is accused of hitting the victim’s vehicle from behind, causing it to overturn and the passenger, Jeff Coswell, 49, to be ejected.

Highway Patrol says Coswell died on scene from his injuries.

Troopers say the driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies say Kopacz fled the scene but was caught later that night.

He is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.