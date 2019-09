41-year-old missing in Fairfield County since last Wednesday

FAIRFIELD, SC (WOLO) – Deputies in Fairfield County are searching for a missing man.

Kirk Hall, 41, walked away from his home on Pedal Drive toward Pea Ridge Road around 2:00 p.m. last Wednesday.

If you know where he is call the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 635-4141.