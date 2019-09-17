Deputies: Man charged with exposing himself to woman, toddler during work-related incident

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) — A Orangeburg man is charged with exposing himself during work-related incident, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Zacherie Glover, 32, is charged with one count of indecent exposure.

“The victim in this case was simply attempting to inquire about a cable service,” Sheriff Ravenell said. “During that time, this individual exposed himself in front of the victim and her toddler.”

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were called out to a Mels Court residence on September 8th after a woman reported a man exposing himself to her.

The woman said she saw Glover doing cable work at a residence nearby when she asked him about cable service at her home. Glover asked about the number of rooms and TVs she had in the home and was shown the areas in question, according to police.

According to the incident report, Glover then grabbed the victim by the waist while stating he wanted to have sex with her. It was at that point he exposed himself. Glover was then ordered to leave.

Glover’s bond was set at $1,500 personal recognizance.