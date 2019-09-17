SLED K-9 gets a donation from brothers in arms

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A very special SLED agent will have an extra layer of protection thanks to his brothers in arms.

Tuesday morning,

The Society of Former Agents of SLED presented a protective vest to k-9 officer Woden. Woden’s handler says the vest could mean the difference between life and death.

The Foundation of Former Employees of the SLED is a nonprofit organization designed to provide financial support to members, former members and their families during difficult times. if you would like to find out more about how to help, or make a monetary donation to help you can click on the link provided here