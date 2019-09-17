Woman’s body found in ditch with two gunshot wounds on SC Highway 121

NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Newberry County deputies say a woman was found dead in a ditch with two gunshot wounds on SC Highway 121 overnight.

Authorities say they found the body around 4 a.m. Tuesday on SC Highway 121 near Drayton Street.

According to investigators, a concerned citizen reported seeing the victim’s body in a ditch.

SLED officials, Newberry Police and Newberry County deputies are investigating this incident.

If you have any information, please call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.