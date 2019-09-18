Local college grad turned Beyonce’ choreographer gives Allen University students life lesson

Students at Allen University were given the chance to hear from a South Carolina College graduate who just so happens to be a nationally recognized artist.

Choreographer and dancer Jamal Josef, who is best known for teaching singer and actress Beyonce’ Carter the dance routines featured in her 2018 Coachella performance, and shared his experiences with students.

Josef says its important to let students know they can achieve their dreams, but it takes work.