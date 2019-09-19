Coroner identifies man who was found dead behind Wal-Mart in Irmo

IRMO, S.C. (WOLO) — The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was found unresponsive behind the Wal-Mart in Irmo on Tuesday evening.

Jacob Roberts, 21, of Columbia, died to traumatic asphyxiation and his death has been ruled an accident.

Roberts was found lying beneath his vehicle in the wooded area behind the store.

According to the coroner’s office, Roberts was trying to repair his vehicle when it rolled and pinned him underneath the front tire.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the Irmo Police Department are investigating the incident.