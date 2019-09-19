SUMTER CO., (WOLO) – Sumter County officials say a man charged for the murder of a five-year-old and her mother is scheduled in court Thursday.

Sumter Lee-Regional Detention Center officials say Daunte Johnson is scheduled to appear in court at 11 a.m.

Sumter Police say he is charged with two counts of murder for the deaths of Nevaeh Adams, 5, and her mother Sharee Bradley on August 5.

According to arrest warrants, Johnson used a large folding knife to stab both victims to death at the Lantana Apartment Complex.

Authorities say the blood in the apartment belonged to both victims.

According to investigators, Johnson admitted to stabbing Nevaeh and putting her body in a dumpster near the scene.

Police say they have not found her body as of late.

