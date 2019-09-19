Deputies: Sandhills Middle student accused of taking knife to school and threatening classmate

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) — A eighth grade Sandhills Middle School student is charged after taking a knife to school and threatening a student, according to Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

“Administrators notified the SRO about the threat after they received word about a possible weapon on campus,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “A knife was found in the student’s book bag inside his locker.”

During the investigation, the SRO determined the student presented the knife to a classmate in a threatening manner, according to Sheriff Koon.

Koon said the investigation into the incident is ongoing. The teen will appear in Lexington County Family Court at a later date.