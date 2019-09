(ABC Columbia)- The Midlands will be visited by several of hip hops hottest artist.

R&b signer Trey Songz will be headlining”The Big Homecoming”, a concert taking place Saturday, September 21st at Colonial Life Arena.

Other performing artists include rappers Da Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Jeezy and more.

Doors open at 7 pm and clear bag policy is strictly enforced.

Get your tickets here.