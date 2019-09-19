Two years after fatal Fairfield Co. hit and run, search for suspect continues

Fairfield Co., S.C. (WOLO) — It’s been almost two years, and there’s still no leads in a Fairfield Co. hit and run that left one man dead. Authorities are asking for the public’s help, as they continue to search for the suspect who drove away. A memorial now marks the spot where Tavares March was found.

On Nov. 19, 2017, March lost his life. Almost two years later, his family still wants answers to get some closure.

“Dispatch got a call around midnight that someone was laying in the road on Highway 34 west,” said Fairfield Coroner Chris Hill.

When officials responded to the scene, there were not witnesses or leads they could gather.

“He was laying in the road when he got struck. But we’re just trying to figure out why he was laying in the road,” said Hill.

Hill said Tavares had been drinking at the nearby club, when he walked off. He was lying in the road when a car hit him.

“We all probably done it, struck stuff in the road not knowing what it was. But, being a body, you somewhat know that difference in striking a pothole or something versus going over somebody,” said Hill.

March’s family just wants closure, and Hill said somebody out there knows what they did.

“That was somebody’s child, brother and all and they need answers. They need answers to what happened,” said Hill. “And I know their conscience has to be eating them up. I know. Everybody got a conscience.”

That conscience reminding them of the night March lost his life.

“They travel that stretch of road on Highway 34 on a daily basis , I know they’re replaying that night through their head,” said Hill. “I know it’s bothering them. If it is, just come forward and just get it off your chest.”

If you have any information on the hit and run, please contact the Fairfield Co. Coroner’s Office at (803) 635-9513.