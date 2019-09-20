Deputies: Wedgefield man charged after armed bank robbery in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) — A Wedgefield man is in custody after allegedly robbing the SAFE Federal Credit Union in Sumter around 9:45 a.m. on Friday, according to the Sumter Police Department.

Moses Priester, 54, was taken into custody without incident around 2:30 p.m. on Friday when his vehicle was spotted in the Margie Lane area.

Police say, Priester was armed and presented a note to a teller requesting money. After receiving the cash, Priester left and drove away in a four-door Toyota.

An investigation is ongoing.