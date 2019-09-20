Florence man nabs nearly 12 foot long, 726 lb. gator

Florence, SC (WOLO) — Alligator season is underway and one hunter in Florence nabbed a big one.

According to his Facebook page George Mourounas of Florence nabbed this 12 and a half foot 726 pound gator in Santee.

Now, if you are thinking about running out to grab the gear to start a big boy like this, think again.

The deadline to apply for this year’s hunting season passed in June. There’s always next summer.

Alligator season runs through October 12th.