Man in custody after standoff with police at Red Roof Inn off I-26, deputies say

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) — A man is in custody after having a stand-off with police at the Red Roof Inn at I-26 and St Andrews Road, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Legrantt Nesbitt, 54, is facing charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Nesbitt is accused of shooting at Lexington County deputies more than a dozen times during the stand-off.

Around 1 a.m. Nesbitt got into an argument with an acquaintance with whom he had an intimate relationship with and choked her until she passed out. He later returned and shot her in the upper body several times.

At some point, the woman was able to escape the room and call 911. She was rushed to the hospital. Then, Nesbitt fled the scene.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Fugitive Task Force and the U.S. Marshals tracked Nesbitt to the Red Roof Inn in Lexington County.

The stand-off ended after the individual walked out of his room and made contact with police, deputies say.

Nesbitt is being held at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

#UPDATE: The subject was wanted out of Richland County. @RCSD will be providing more information on the individual and related charges. #LESM #LCSDnews pic.twitter.com/EGWbNKbweD — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) September 20, 2019