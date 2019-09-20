Officials: Lockdown lifted after on-campus shooting at SC State University

Overnight on-campus shooting at SC State University
Kenneil Mitchell,

(ABC Columbia/FILE) SC State University Police investigate overnight campus shooting.

ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WOLO) – SC State University authorities say the lock down alert has been cleared after an on-campus shooting overnight.

Officials say the shooting occurred early Friday morning on Hugine Suites near the K Building.

Campus authorities are investigating this incident.

If you have any information, please call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

