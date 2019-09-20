Overnight on-campus shooting at SC State University

ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WOLO) – SC State University authorities say they’re investigating an on-campus shooting overnight.

Officials say the shooting occurred early Friday morning on Hugine Suites near the K Building.

Police say the campus is on lockdown and students should shelter in place.

There are no reports of any injuries as of late.

Campus authorities are investigating this incident.

If you have any information, please call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Stay with ABC Columbia for updates.