SC ranked 8th worst place for teachers

Columbia,SC (WOLO)— World Teachers’ Day is right around the corner, a day we appreciate educators all over the country.

According to the personal finance website Wallethub.com, a 2019 study shows teaching to be among the lowest-paid professions that require a bachelor’s degree.

The report was released today on 2019’s Best & Worst States for Teachers .

The study was conducted to help educators find the best opportunities and teaching environments available in the U.S., WalletHub analyzed the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 23 key metrics, ranging from teachers’ income growth potential to pupil-teacher ratio to teacher safety. South Carolina makes the list, but nkt the grade as they come in 8th worst state to be an educator.

The findings were based on the following criteria:

Teacher-Friendliness of South Carolina (1=Best; 25=Avg.)

42 nd – Avg. Starting Salary for Teachers (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

– Avg. Starting Salary for Teachers (Adjusted for Cost of Living) 36 th – Avg. Salary for Teachers (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

– Avg. Salary for Teachers (Adjusted for Cost of Living) 39 th – Quality of School System

– Quality of School System 28 th – Pupil-Teacher Ratio

– Pupil-Teacher Ratio 25 th – Public-School Spending per Student

– Public-School Spending per Student 18 th – Teachers’ Income Growth Potential

– Teachers’ Income Growth Potential 28 th – Projected Competition in Year 2026

– Projected Competition in Year 2026 42 nd – 10-Year Change in Teacher Salaries

– 10-Year Change in Teacher Salaries 42nd – Teacher Safety

North Dakota, New Jersey and Pennsylvania ranked at the top 3 best schools.

For the full report, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/ best-and-worst-states-for- teachers/7159/