Lexington man dies days after encounter with deputies

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) — A Lexington man who collapsed on September 18th during an encounter with Lexington deputies has died, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

34-year-old Stephen Walter Gagliani died on Tuesday at Lexington Medical Center. Gagliani’s autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

“We extend our condolences to Mr. Gagliani’s family members and friends as they deal with his passing,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Work is underway to determine exactly what caused Mr. Gagliani’s death. In addition to our own internal review, I’ve asked the State Law Enforcement Division to conduct a thorough investigation.”

Koon said Gagliani collapsed as two deputies used nonlethal equipment, including pepper spray and a Taser, to subdue him after he became noncompliant with their verbal commands.

They provided first aid to Gagliani until paramedics arrived to transport him to the hospital.

Gagliani was not charged in connection with the incident, according to Koon.

The two deputies were transported for treatment of injuries they sustained during the encounter. Both deputies are on paid administrative leave.