Midlands school districts announce makeup days for Hurricane Dorian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Lexington-Richland Five has announced its make up day for the day missed prior to Hurricane Dorian.

A district spokesperson says students in school district five will now have to attend school on Monday, October 7th, which was previously scheduled as a teacher work day.

Check the list below to see the other school districts who will also be using a day to fulfill the makeup day for Hurricane Dorian.

Richland District One – Monday, November 25th

Richland District Two – Thursday, October 17th

Lexington District Two- Monday, November 11th

Lexington-Richland Five – Monday, October 7th