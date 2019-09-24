Midlands school districts announce makeup days for Hurricane Dorian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Lexington-Richland Five has announced its make up day for the day missed prior to Hurricane Dorian.
A district spokesperson says students in school district five will now have to attend school on Monday, October 7th, which was previously scheduled as a teacher work day.
Check the list below to see the other school districts who will also be using a day to fulfill the makeup day for Hurricane Dorian.
- Richland District One – Monday, November 25th
- Richland District Two – Thursday, October 17th
- Lexington District Two- Monday, November 11th
- Lexington-Richland Five – Monday, October 7th