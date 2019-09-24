‘Operation Clear Track’ kicks off Rail Safety Week

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — It’s Rail Safety Week in South Carolina. The South Carolina Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies kicked off “Operation Clear Track.”

The idea is to promote awareness of railroad crossing laws and prevent railway accidents.

Federal research shows every three hours in the United States a person or vehicle is hit by a train. Numbers officials say can change if the public is better educated about the do’s and don’ts when you are approaching railways.

According to Federal data, South Carolina ranks 9th in the total of train related fatalities.