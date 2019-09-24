Overnight fire contained at Matheson Tri-Gas facility in Gaston

GASTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County fire officials say an overnight fire at a gas facility in Gaston is contained.

Authorities say it happened early Tuesday morning at the Matheson Tri-Gas facility on Frontage Road.

According to investigators, no injuries were reported.

Officials say 8 unites of Lexington County Fire with 18 personnel helped out Calhoun County authorities on containing the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.