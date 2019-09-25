A Lexington Co. man dies week after encounter with deputies

Lexington, SC (WOLO) —A Lexington County man has died after an encounter with deputies last week.

Investigators say 34 year old Stephen Gagliani died Tuesday.

According to deputies, on September 18th, Gagliani became combative with deputies conducting a welfare check on Crestridge Drive.

The deputies then used tasers and pepper spray to subdue Gagliani.

Authorities tell is the Deputies were also injured in the confrontation. No official word on the cause of death.

Stay with ABC Columbia news for updates.