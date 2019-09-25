Lexington Police search for woman accused of assaulting a Walmart employee

(Courtesy: LPD/Twitter) Woman accused of assaulting a Walmart employee.

(Courtesy: LPD/Twitter) Another image of a woman accused of assaulting a Walmart employee.



LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington Police need your help to find a woman accused of assaulting a Walmart employee.

Authorities say on September 16, the suspect was approached by an employee at the self-checkout area as she didn’t scan her items in her cart.

According to investigators, an argument started which led to the suspect assaulting the employee before she left the store.

If you know who or where she is, call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.