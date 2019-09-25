Local brewery gives customers cold one and free shuttle ride

Cayce,SC (WOLO)— After you’ve punched off the clock and want to throw back a cold one you can now do so, and get a free shuttle ride if you have a few too many.

According to the brewery website, Cayce’s Steel Hands Brewing located at 2350 Foreman Street you no longer have to wait on a rideshare vehicle, or chance getting a DUI thanks to a new shuttle service.

The company is now offering a complimentary shuttle from downtown Columbia. The bus will make picks up at the Aloft hotel on Lady Street and at the Ruth’s Chris Steak House inside of the Hilton Columbia Center.

The shuttle will operate Fridays from 5PM-10PM and again on Saturdays from 1PM to 10PM. The website says all rides are iffered on a first come, first serve basis. The shuttle is wheelchair accessible and seats up to 12 people at a time.

For a closer look at pick up/drop off times and a map laying out those locations visit the link provided below. steelhandsbrewing.com/shuttle-rides.